Stags boss Evans hoping for a home draw against minnows in FA Cup draw

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans can’t wait to see who the Stags will face in the first round of this season’s FA Cup adventure when the first round draw is made tonight (BBC2 & BT Sport, 7pm).
The 32 winners from last weekend’s fourth qualifying round are joined by 48 teams from the lower two divisions of the EFL in the hat tonight with Mansfield being ball number 26.
“First and foremost I would like a home draw, secondly I want to play the lowest-ranked team in the competition,” he said.
“And that doesn’t mean we’ll beat them as that is the magic of the FA Cup. I have been the lowest ranked team in the fourth round of the FA Cup before.
“Every round of the FA Cup is always special – it is the best cup competition in the world of football.
“It’s when you live the dream. I am very fortunate as a manager of getting to the fifth round twice with a non-League club and then a League club, beating a host of Championship clubs on the way as well as a glorious day at Manchester United when we should have beaten them.
“But that aside, it’s just a magical competition – like Stags playing Liverpool.
“Everyone in the Football League tonight will be watching the FA Cup draw at 7pm.”
Evans added: “If we drew someone like Truro or Dover away it would probably be television for us and be so tough.
“I have been that little non-League club with Crawley that wants a decent Football League club at home.
“I can remember beating Derby County and then being told we’d got Torquay away in the next round and I was sick for two days! Then we beat Torquay and got Manchester United!
“Every Stags fan will remember the game against Liverpool here and the magic that brought to this town.”
First round draw numbers:
1 Accrington Stanley
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Barnet
4 Blackpool
5 Bolton Wanderers
6 Bradford City
7 Bristol Rovers
8 Bury
9 Cambridge United
10 Carlisle United
11 Charlton Athletic
12 Cheltenham Town
13 Chesterfield
14 Colchester United
15 Coventry City
16 Crawley Town
17 Crewe Alexandra
18 Doncaster Rovers
19 Exeter City
20 Fleetwood Town
21 Gillingham
22 Grimsby Town
23 Hartlepool United
24 Leyton Orient
25 Luton Town
26 Mansfield Town
27 Millwall
28 Milton Keynes Dons
29 Morecambe
30 Newport County
31 Northampton Town
32 Notts County
33 Oldham Athletic
34 Oxford United
35 Peterborough United
36 Plymouth Argyle
37 Port Vale
38 Portsmouth
39 Rochdale
40 Scunthorpe United
41 Sheffield United
42 Shrewsbury Town
43 Southend United
44 Stevenage
45 Swindon Town
46 Walsall
47 Wycombe Wanderers
48 Yeovil Town
49 Southport
50 Alfreton Town or Gateshead
51 Macclesfield Town
52 FC Halifax Town
53 Stockport County
54 Barrow
55 Stourbridge
56 Altrincham
57 Lincoln City or Guiseley
58 Spennymoor Town
59 Wrexham or Stamford
60 York City or Curzon Ashton
61 Whitehawk
62 Westfields
63 Sutton United
64 Chesham United
65 Dagenham & Redbridge
66 Torquay United or Woking
67 Taunton Town or Hemel Hempstead Town
68 Braintree Town
69 Brackley Town
70 Dartford
71 St Albans City
72 Boreham Wood
73 Eastbourne Borough
74 Harrow Borough or Margate
75 Maidstone United
76 Kidderminster Harriers
77 Solihull Moors
78 Dover Athletic
79 Merstham
80 Eastleigh
