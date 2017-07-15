Stags and Owls pay tribute to Bradley Lowery

Supporters of Mansfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday have paid tribute to young football fan Bradley Lowery, who died of cancer last week aged just six years old.

Those present at the One Call Stadium for Saturday’s pre-season friendly observed a minute’s applause to remember the young Sunderland supporter, who won the hearts of the nation during his brave battle.

Bradley died on July 7 after a battle against neuroblastoma, and was buried in his home town yesterday with thousands of people lining the streets to say their farewells - with Bradley’s close friend and former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe among the mourners.