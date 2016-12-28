SLIDESHOW: Stags v Morecambe match action

Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0 at home by Morecambe in a damp squib of a Boxing Day on Monday.

Here is a slideshow of the action by Anne Shelley.

Mansfield Town v Morcombe Ashley Hemmings in second half action.

Andrew Fleming’s 13th minute strike proved decisive on a freezing, wind-blown afternoon low on chances and quality.

Danny Rose did hit the Morecambe post after the break, but the visitors held onto what they had with relative comfort as Stags went a fourth League game without a win.

The home side bossed possession and had a corner count of 12-2 in their favour, but the Shrimps stood firm.

It was a fourth home defeat of the season, a third game without scoring and, amazingly, Mansfield have still not found the net in the first half of a home game all season.