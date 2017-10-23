Search

Slideshow: Newport County v Mansfield Town - in pictures

Mansfield Town returned from Newport County on Saturday with a point to their name after a 1-1 draw.

Danny Rose put the Stags ahead on 22 minutes before Exiles sub Shawn McCoulsky got the equaliser on 69.

Dan Butler of Newport County challenges Omari Sterling-James of Mansfield Town under the watch of David Pipe of Newport County during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Newport County and Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales on 21 October 2017. Photo by Mark Hawkins / PRiME Media Images.

Dan Butler of Newport County challenges Omari Sterling-James of Mansfield Town under the watch of David Pipe of Newport County during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Newport County and Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales on 21 October 2017. Photo by Mark Hawkins / PRiME Media Images.