SLIDESHOW: Match action from Mansfield Town v Barnet

A John Akinde goal on a 57th minute breakaway proved enough for Barnet to secure a 1-0 win on Saturday – their first victory at Mansfield Town in 16 years.

The Stags dominated possession and had the better chances but failed to take them and ended up with their first home League defeat of the season to drop to 10th on an afternoon when a different combination of results could have taken them top.

Mansfield Town v Barnet. Ashley Hemmings and Elliott Johnson chase down a first half ball.

Mansfield’s injury list also grew as defender George Taft had to limp off midway through the first half with a hamstring injury.