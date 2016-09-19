SLIDESHOW: Hartlepool United v Mansfield Town in pictures

Battling Mansfield earned themselves a welcome point on the road having been under the cosh for much of this contest.
The out-of-sorts Stags have now not won in their last four matches in all competitions, but this spirited performance shows there’s plenty of life in the camp.
Adam Murray’s side soaked up plenty of pressure, but some resolute defending – and some poor finishing from the home side – meant this one ended in a stalemate.
