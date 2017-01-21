Shock as Stags make a club record £300,000 bid for a player

Mansfield Town have made a shock club record £300,000 bid for a player.

Boss Steve Evans said after today’s superb 3-1 win at Cambridge United that he was expecting an answer by midweek.

“We have made the offer and we have put a condition on it to be given a final answer by Wednesday,” he said

“It doesn’t just stop at £300,00. It’s £300,000 plus bits and pieces. It is for a good player and the sort of business we are trying to do.

“We are going to try to make it happen and we will know by Wednesday, though I think John Radford will get a call on Tuesday chairman to chairman.”

No name has been given on the player at the centre of the bid but the local press at Peterborough says Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has issued a ‘hands off’ notice regarding striker Paul Taylor, who is understood to have been the subject of multiple bids from Mansfield, insisting the 29-year-old is going nowhere.

Stags boss Evans has taken right-back Hayden White and striker Shaquile Coulthirst on loan from Posh in recent days and is understood to have bid up to £200,000 for Taylor who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Evans has hinted he is chasing a third signing from Posh.

But McCann said: “Paul Taylor is going nowhere. He will be with us for the rest of the season at least.”

Evans is chasing three players to add to the six he has already brought in during the current window and has been given permission to talk to another tomorrow.

“I made a call to a chief executive and we have been waiting for an answer,” he said.

“He has said he’s spoken to his board and we have permission to talk to the player. We’ll think about that tomorrow as Cambridge has had to be the focus.”

Stags had to come from behind today and Evans said: “I think we did a professional job on them for the majority of the game. It was a good, professional performance.

“I think we started well and missed a couple of clear cut chances. But we always say don’t get too down or beat yourself up. If you score every chance that comes you wouldn’t be playing for Mansfield Town in League Two. You’d be away in the Championship and beyond.

“We then lost a sloppy goal – and there were two or three errors in the goal. For five minutes we lost our way a bit.

“We got a bit of fortune with our goal, but so did they so it levelled itself out.

“I then told them not to be frightened to lose the game in trying to win it. I told them to try to win it and play some good football.”

Evans had particular praise for midfielder Joel Byrom, who the manager thought began to show what he could do at Cambridge.

“I thought some of his passing today was why we signed him,” he said.

“I think Joel Byrom has now arrived at Mansfield Town and we are now going to get him fitter as he’s not played much.”