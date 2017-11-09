Setback for Stags defender Mirfin

Mansfield Town defender David Mirfin has been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Coventry City after fresh problems with his hamstring.

Mirfin has been recovering well and, after being left our of the midweek reserves game at York, was expected to link back up with the first team today.

However, manager Steve Evans said: “Mirf has had a little setback so he won’t be there on Saturday.

“He is probably a week away now. When you have a hamstring and you step it up to that final explosive pace on two or three consecutive days, that’s when, if there are any little niggles in there, they show up.

“We rescanned David yesterday and it’s just not completely cleared up. We can live with that. It is what it is.”

Stags are also without striker Lee Angol (knee injury) and he is also expected to be another week.