Salmon Trophy was a fitting tribute as Stags land first silverware

As Mansfield Town put their first silverware of the season into the trophy cabinet, manager Steve Evans and chairman John Radford said the new Matt Salmon Trophy had been a fitting tribute to their late physio.

Matt died of cancer aged 25 in the summer and the trophy will now be competed for every time his former clubs Stags and Notts County meet.

Fans also stood and clapped in the 25th minute of Saturday’s 3-1 Mansfield win and chairman John Radford said: “It was a moving moment when we applauded Matt during the first half.

“It seemed as if everyone inside the home ends rose to their feet to mark the minute with the respect and applause which Matt deserved.

“Matt had enjoyed work experience at Notts County, which I know he enjoyed, followed by three-and-a-half-years with us at the Stags.

“I know his bias would have been towards us on the day and the whole club was proud to win the match, for Matt, as much as anything else.

SPORT: FOOTBALL: SKY BET LEAGUE TWO : Mansfield Town FC v Notts County FC : 30 Sept 2017 : One Call Stadium

“It was fitting to remember Matt by competing for the Matt Salmon Trophy on Saturday and how delighted we were to win it in the way we did.

“Football can be more than just a game, it is a way of life and I know it was for Matt – such was his dedication to his job and the care of the young players to whom he administered treatment.”

Manager Evans added: “Credit to everyone in the stadium. I looked across and some players were clapping.

“Credit to the Notts County fans, Matt was obviously there as well.

“I shudder when I think about it but his family must have sat there and looked up at the sky. It was a sad moment.

“It shows you the type of guy he was, even if you didn’t know him well.

“I don’t profess to have known him overly well. But on the occasions I was in his company socially or professionally he was an encyclopedia of knowledge when it came to the medical world and physiotherapy world.

“He was really trusted and respected in this football club – that’s why he got the type of reception he got.

“Regardless of who won the game, I am sure his family went away on Saturday with the memories given to them from the Mansfield and Notts County fans, which were very special and heartfelt.”

Pictures by Chris Holloway, Bluewheel.