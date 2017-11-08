Rose scorcher scoops goal of the round

Mansfield Town’s Danny Rose has won the BBC’s Emirates FA Cup Goal of the Round for his second strike against Shaw Lane last weekend.

Rose had already put the Stags 2-1 up with a superb header five minutes earlier but then executed an acrobatic volley for his brace which saw him win 29 per cent of the poll against seven other candidates.

The goal also took him into double figures for the season.

Plymouth’s Graham Carey came second for his goal against Grimsby with 18 per cent with Wigan’s Lee Evans third for his effort against Crawley with 14 per cent.