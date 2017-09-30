Rose ecstatic after double helps sink Notts County

Danny Rose picked up the man of the match award after his brace helped shoot down visiting Notts County in the local derby, but said the whole team deserved the plaudits today.

Rose, who had scored match-winning goals on the previous two Saturdays, was given a hero’s reception when he was substituted just before the end.

But he said: “It was very nice to see but the rest of the lads deserve it as much as I do, I thought every one of them were absolutely brilliant.

“I just enjoy going out there giving it my all week in week out and goals are a bonus.”

Stags netted three times in 16 second half minutes after wasting first half chances, but the final whistle saw County’s six-game winning streak emphatically ended.

“They’ve come here on our patch and we’ve got a very good three points against top of the league,” said Rose.

“It’s a very big derby, I was aware of that before the game, so it’s very good to score two goals but more importantly we won the game.

“I thought first half we were good but didn’t take out chances, second half we put the chances away.

“My first goal took an eternity to go in – it was just bouncing and bouncing. Luckily it went in.

“The second goal, Kane Hemmings was very unlucky as it was a good header and a great save from the keeper. I was just there for the tap-in.”

Hemmings looked like he was set to claim it, but Rose said: “I didn’t think it had gone over the line so I had to put it in just to make sure. I am obviously going to celebrate and claim it.”

The result was the perfect way to bounce back from Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Cheltenham.

“We have reacted well as it was a very disappointing result on Tuesday. We’ve put it right and sent the fans home happy,” said Rose.

“Now we need to be consistent and take today’s result into Colchester next week and be on our game like we were today. We are full of confidence.”