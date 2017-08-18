Rose can have a season to savour - Evans

Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose heads for Accrington tomorrow with two goals in as many League Two games under his belt - and boss Steve Evans believes he can have a season to remember.

Often our of favour under the previous regime, Rose has blossomed since Evans and Paul Raynor came in and Evans said: “We are fortunate to have him. He is a real handful.

“We love him and I said in the summer this boy can get 20 goals. I still believe that.

“He has two in two League games so statistically he’s even better than that – he could get 46!

“I think he is very capable of getting 20, but his first challenge is getting into the team on a weekly basis.”

Evans continued: “When we arrived he was a right winger, he was a left winger, but he wasn’t really part of the plans and I think he would have been let go.

“But we never had any intention of letting him go. We always found him a handful when he played against our teams.

“We found him to be someone who wanted to go on the training ground and work and someone who loved scoring a goal.

“You only have to look at his face every time he scores – it’s full of passion and full of joy. We love working with him.”

It would have been three goals in three games had he not seen his midweek penalty kick against Rochdale save by the keeper’s trailing legs.

“I have watched two or three penalties in midweek at very high levels. I have watched them all go straight down the middle and they’ve all gone in,” said Evans.

“I said to Danny he’d been unfortunate the goalie kept his out. But some penalties are there to be scored and they are there to be missed and he just won’t take the next one. But we just hope he’s on the end of crosses.”