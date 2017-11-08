Reserves hit five to stake claims for Saturday

A strong Mansfield Town reserves side romped to a 5-0 win over York City in their Central League clash at Bootham Crescent yesterday.

Jimmy Spencer and Calum Butcher both hit braces after Hayden White had given Stags a first minute lead as players staked their claims for a first team spot at Coventry City on Saturday.

Bobby Olejnik was in goal with White, Paul Digby, Rhys Bennett and Johnny Hunt across the back four.

Will Atkinson and Butcher started in central midfield inside wide men Alfie Potter and Jack Thomas on the flanks with Spencer and Omari Sterling-James up front.

Bennett’s superb cross-field ball sent White storming into the box in the first minute and he drilled home the opening goal.

Mansfield pressure was rewarded with a second goal five minutes from the break as White’s cross found the head of Spencer to net after the referee had played a good advantage.

It was 3-0 on 73 minutes as Sterling-James set up Spencer for a 12-yard finish.

On 80 minutes Butcher punished a short back pass as he beat keeper Simpson to the ball and rolled in into the net and seven minutes later added the fourth as he followed-up a blocked shot by Potter.

YORK: Simpson, Kemp, Lawrence (Watson 70), Wharton, Rogerson, Sukar, Haswell, Walton, McNaughton, Thompson, Jackson (Harrison 77). Subs not used: Wilton, Berry, Overton

STAGS: Olejnik, White, Bennett, Hunt, Atkinson, Butcher, Thomas (Hakeem 82), Potter, Spencer, Sterling-James. Subs not used: Wilson, Healey, Wilder.