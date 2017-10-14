REPORT: Mansfield Town 1-3 Swindon Town

Mansfield Town’s sluggish start to the season continued following a convincing 3-1 defeat at home to Swindon Town.

Goals from Amine Linganzi, John Goddard and a Luke Norris penalty sent the pre-season promotion favourites crashing to their third defeat in four matches.

It was a game in which faltering Mansfield failed to get going as they struggled to match the energy levels and desire of their well-drilled visitors.

Top scorer Danny Rose added to his personal tally in the first minute of stoppage time for the merest of consolation goals.

Stags fell behind as early as the fourth minute and, in truth, they failed to recover as Swindon comfortably sat back to protect their lead and hit on the break.

Mansfield were in desperate need of regrouping in the dressing room at half-time following their lacklustre first half.

But before they had to the chance to do so it got much worse with Goddard doubling Swindon’s lead.

The dismal day was complete early into the second-half when Norris won and scored a penalty, which he dispatched with ease.

An unmarked Linganzi prodded home Matty Taylor’s cross from close range to give the visitors a perfect start on four minutes.

The goal came about after Alex MacDonald gave away a needless free-kick when he brought down Paul Mullin by the corner flag.

It was a goal that seemed to knock the stuffing out of Stags, who enjoyed plenty of possession without managing to create a meaningful chance.

Stags had Paddy Logan to thank for a fine save with his legs to stop Norris from doubling Swindon’s lead on 24 minutes..

Mullin then should have done much better when he blazed the loose ball over.

Jimmy Spencer turned well before seeing a shot saved low down by Reice-Charles-Cook on the half hour mark.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 45th minute after Goddard put the finishing touches to a superb team move.

It was a goal greeted by plenty of boos from the home section of the One Call Stadium.

Steve Evans made a double change at the break as Omari Sterling-James and Lee Angol came on.

And Angol had an immediate impact when he forced Charles-Cook to divert a piledriver over the bar on 50 minutes.

It was 3-0 to the Robins on 54 minutes when Norris slotted home from the penalty spot after had drawn a foul from Krystrian Pearce.

Rose pulled a goal back with his seventh of the campaign in the 91st minute.

But it was too little too late to deny Swindon a deserved win.

Mansfield Town: Logan 6, White 6, Mirfin 7, Pearce 7, Hunt 5, MacDonald 6, Mellis 7, Butcher 5, Atkinson 5 (Angol 45 5), Rose 5, Spencer 6 (Sterling-James 45 5).

Subs: Bennett, Anderson, Olejnik, Hamilton, Hemmings.

Att: 4,081 (523 away)