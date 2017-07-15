Raynor happy with Stags’ display against Wednesday

Paul Raynor was left satisfied by Mansfield Town’s efforts on Saturday as they ran Championship side Sheffield Wednesday close in a pre-season friendly at the One Call Stadium.

The Stags’ assistant manager was speaking after a 3-2 win for the visitors which saw an even contest decided by Lucas Joao’s later winner.

And although Raynor felt disappointed by the way that goal was conceded, he was pleased overall by the display.

He said: “It was a great workout, which we expected as the quality of the opposition was there for everybody to see, but I thought we dealt with them well and imposed our game for periods too.

“We’re slightly disappointed to be on the losing side if I’m honest as it was a sloppy late goal from them which should have been avoided, but on the whole these games are all about getting ready for the opening league fixture and it was a good run out for us.”

Stags took a while to get into the game but once they got a foothold they more than gave as good as they got.

Raynor added: “We tweaked a few things after 20 minutes and seemed to impose ourselves on the game much more and looked a bigger threat, particularly going forward late in the first-half.

“There’s nothing to read into which players played when. It was all about giving the players 45 minutes, or less in the case of one or two. Alex MacDonald felt a tweak this morning so it wasn’t worth risking him, hence Paul Digby getting a bit longer.

“I thought we held our own against a squad with incredible strength. It’s so far so good for us as we are progressing well and today was a good stepping stone to where we want to be.”

Mansfield face Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest over the next week at the One Call as their preparations continue.