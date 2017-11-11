RATINGS: Stags at Coventry player by player

Stephen Thirkill gives his ratings for Mansfield Town’s players in their 1-0 win at Coventry City today

His man of the match award went to Alex Macdonald

Conrad Logan 8

Two good first half saves to keep out Jordan Ponticelli and Marc McNulty followed by two even better saves in stoppage time ensured Stags went home with the win.

Hayden White 7

Solid, strong and dependable throughout and kept Coventry dangerman Jodi Jones out of the game.

Rhys Bennett 8

Made a superb block in the early stages of the game to prevent a goal. Solid in the air and showed excellent positional sense and command of the situation.

Zander Diamond 8

Led the line well and was impressive in the tackle and in the air. Effectively kept Marc McNulty quiet and won the battles that counted.

Johnny Hunt 7

Played a disciplined role to ensure Mansfield kept a good shape at the back, but got forward when opportunities allowed. Won the personal battle with Peter Vincenti.

Paul Anderson 6 (Replaced by Will Atkinson 83 mins)

Wasted a great chance to open the scoring on 22 mins with a tame effort straight at Lee Burge. Effort was there but failed to stamp his influence on the game.

Will Atkinson 5

Came into the game too late to influence matters either way,

Alex MacDonald 9

Was the driving force in the midfield throughout with his boundless energy and passion. Chased, harried and delivered.

Impressed with his deliveries from set-pieces and hit an absolute screamer from 25 yards to deservedly win the game.

Joel Byrom 8

Poor backpass to Logan nearly cost Stags a goal in the first half. Otherwise a fine display with his pressing and tracking game ensuring Mansfield protected the back four and had control in midfield.

CJ Hamilton 6

Failed to stamp his authority on the game. Got back well to help out Johnny hunt defensively, but offered little going forward. Wasted a good chance just after the restart.

Danny Rose 7 (replaced by Calum Butcher 90 +1)

Linked up well with Hemmings and impressed with his movement and hold up play. Unlucky not to get a goal after hitting post midway through first half.

Callum Butcher n/a

Brought on to wind the clock down in the first of five minutes added time.

Kane Hemmings 8 (Replaced by Paul Digby 90 + 3)

Excellent movement across the line and into the channels caused Coventry plenty of bother. Went close with three snapshots, cleared a header off his own line and should have been awarded a penalty in stoppage time

Paul Digby n/a

Brought on to wind the clock down in the third of five minutes added time.