Player ratings: How Martin Shaw rated the Stags players against Luton

Mansfield Town v Luton. Celebrations after Alfie Potter's first half goal.

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has give us his player ratings for the Stags side who drew with Luton.

Catching the eye were Rhys Bennett and goalscorer Alfie Potter.

Take a look below and tell us if you agree with Martin’s ratings.

Kean 6.5 - Didn’t have a save to make apart from a back-header from his own player. One good catch from a corner.

Bennett 7.5 - Good game in defence, initially as part of a 3 man central defence, then at right back. Headed a good chance over the bar in stoppage time.

Pearce 7 - Good game.One header cleared off the line.

Taft 6.5 - Some good blocks and clearances. But unnecessarily conceded the penalty which was costly.

White 7 - Decent game at wing back. Sacrificed in the second half to switch formation.

Benning 7 - Some good play pushing forward down the left. One good piece of play where he pushed forward and fired just over the bar.

Whiteman 5.5 - One poor shot well over the bar. Wasn’t on his game today.

Byrom 7 - Two really good corners which created chances for Pearce and Bennett.

Potter 7.5 - Busy going forward and took his goal well.

Coulthirst 6 - One or two pieces of good hold-up play but didn’t create much.

D.Rose 6 - Worked hard but created little.

