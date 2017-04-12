Play-off pressure biting hard in League Two

League Two is already starting to throw up some unexpected results and Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans is convinced there will be plenty more as the play-off race hots up this weekend.

“I think some will creak,” he said ahead of Friday’s big game at Wycombe Wanderers. “I think we saw that last week.

“We went to Doncaster last Saturday and knew it was going to be tough.

“But we came in to our amazement to see the three or four above us had all lost. That just comes with pressure.

“There will be teams this weekend that will be expected to get a comfortable victory that won’t be able to deal with it.

“It’s players that deal with it. Managers and coaches become irrelevant when the referee starts the game.”

Evans knows his experience will come to the fore if Stags are still in the hunt by Monday night after the home clash with Luton Town.

“We need to deal with the weekend, then it will become massively important,” he said.

“Everyone has a part to play. We (the coaching staff) play a big part Monday to Saturday, with the exception of midweek games, and you ask your players to carry out diligently what you put in their heads and what you put out on the training ground.

“I would love to be in the position where we’ve got three games to go and a points differential of three or less. That would be fantastic.”