Play-off place meaningless without Mansfield Town promotion, says Steve Evans

If Mansfield Town finish in the top seven this season, Stags manager Steve Evans said it would mean nothing to him without promotion via the play-offs.

But, ahead of Saturday’s huge six-pointer at Stevenage, he said getting into the play-offs was the hard part and he was very confident of success if they could do that.

“It would mean nothing to get in the top seven as if you get in there you have to get promotion. But if we get in the top seven we will win promotion,” he said.

“I am ever so confident home and away against any team we’ve played, maybe apart from Doncaster.

“Getting into the top seven is the big task. When we are in there the rest will take care of itself.

“The players are under no pressure. I’ve told them as long as they give me everything I will the flak that comes. Don’t blame my players – I picked the side.

“So they have got a freedom to play as long as they give me 100 per cent passion or effort.”