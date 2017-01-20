Pearce: ‘My best is yet to come for Stags’

Krystian Pearce says his best is yet to come at Mansfield Town.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been part of a Stags defence which has kept four clean sheets in their last five outings.

And he is keen to see where the Stags can go under new manager Steve Evans during the second half of the season.

Pearce said: “I think my best is still to come but I’m happy with the level I’m at at the moment.”

And added: “I think the results speak for themselves. We’ve not conceded in God knows how many games and obviously we’re picking up points so the evidence is there.

“We’re excited by the players coming in, they’ve all done well and by the sounds of it there will be a few more coming in so hopefully it will improve the team further.”

Evans has indicated he would like to further add to his squad ahead of the transfer window closing. Stags finalised a deal to bring in Shaquile Coulthirst on loan yesterday.

Pearce and Coulthirst know each other from their time at Torquay United when the former Spurs academy product joined towards the end of the 2013/14 season.

Pearce said: “I’ve played with Shaq at Torquay. He came in late in the season and did well. He went back to Spurs but I’m looking forward to playing with him again.

“Hopefully [he’ll get] a few more goals. He’s sharp, got good movement and got a good touch as well as an eye for goal so hopefully he’ll nick a few goals.

“We’ve trained and I’ve tried to put him in my pocket as much as possible.”

