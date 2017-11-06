OPINION: Stags respond well to wake-up call as Conference memories flood back at Shaw Lane

Mansfield Town avoided a giantkilling at non-League minnows Shaw Lane in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup first round win.
Here our columnist Craig Priest looks back on the tie and past memories it stirred up of the bad old days in the Conference.
Mansfield Town avoided a giantkilling at non-League minnows Shaw Lane in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup first round win.
Here our columnist Craig Priest looks back on the tie and past memories it stirred up of the bad old days in the Conference.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.