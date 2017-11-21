No ticket sales on the day as Stags’ big local derby heads for a sell-out

With Saturday’s big home derby with bitter local rivals Chesterfield heading for a sell-out, Mansfield Town today announced that tickets must now be pre-purchased.

Fans will now be unable to buy tickets on the day as the club endeavours to maximise its capacity.

EFL regulations state that the club must reserve 10 per cent of its stadium capacity if match tickets are sold on the day of the game.

The club is permitted to sell out its total capacity prior to a match, though if this policy is activated the club cannot sell tickets on the day of the game.

Therefore, with an anticipated sell-out and in an attempt to maximise revenue and help create a vociferous atmosphere for the club’s players and management, the decision was taken to go for that option. Supporters are reminded that they must be seated in accordance to the seat issued on their purchased match ticket. The easiest way to purchase tickets is online via www.stagstickets.co.uk and the club’s ticket office is open from Monday to Friday from 10am until 5pm.

Tickets for the Chesterfield match can be collected at the ticket office this Saturday, but cannot be purchased anew.

Tickets for Stags’ Emirates FA Cup round two tie at home to Guiseley on Sunday, 3rd December (2pm), can still be purchased this Saturday when the ticket office opens at 9.30am.

The Kevin Bird Suite will be unavailable for use this Saturday because of additional hospitality.

Fans should also be aware that the gate between the North Stand and Ian Greaves Stand will be closed from 10am until a time after the match when police and safety officials deem appropriate.

Parking at One Call Stadium will be extremely limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Parking is advisable at the Müller depot (formerly known as The Dairy Crest – NG18 5DB) which costs just £3 per vehicle, with 80 per cent of the fee heading towards selected charities at the end of the season.

Ticket prices for the Ian Greaves Stand (upper tier) are:

Advance prices

Adult £22, Senior £18, Young adult £17, 17 and under £14, six and under free.

Tickets for the Ian Greaves Stand (lower tier):

Advance prices

Adult £20, Senior £16, Young adult £15, 17 and under £12, six and under free.

There are currently 35 pairs of family tickets available, priced at just £18 for an adult and a child. The Stags’ designated family section is Block A of the Ian Greaves Stand (lower tier). Therefore supporters purchasing a family ticket are required to sit in this area. These are not available online.

Quarry Lane prices:

Advance prices (with membership card): Adults £17, Senior £12, Young adult £12, 17 and under £7, six and under free.

Advance prices (without membership card): Adults £20, Senior £16, Young adult £15, 17 and under £12, six and under free.

Under 7s must be aged six or younger on 05/08/2017.

Juniors must be aged 7-17 on 05/08/2017.

Young Adults must be aged 18-21 on 05/08/2017

Senior Citizens must be aged 60 on 05/08/2017

Please note, block D and E, rows A-C, in the Ian Greaves Stand (lower tier) are now classed as restricted view since the club moved the dugouts to the nearside of the pitch.