New start with old faces for Stags loanee Hemmings

Mansfield Town’s new loan striker Kane Hemmings is looking forward to making a new start with some familiar faces.

Hemmings began a season-long loan from Oxford United today but was far from a stranger in the dressing room after spells playing with midfielder Paul Digby and striker Danny Rose at Barnsley and winger Alex MacDonald at Oxford.

“There are a couple of familiar faces. Macca, Diggers and Rosie I’ve played with before, so it was good to see the lads,” he told www.mansfieldtown.net.

“I spoke to Macca and I just had brief chats with him about the club and he was ‘all praise’ so I’m just really glad to get it over the line.

“It’s a new start for myself for however long it’s going to be and there’s some familiar faces as well, some good mates of mine. I’m happy to be here.”

With a strike rate of almost a goal every two games throughout his career, Hemmings believes the more he plays the more he will score.

He is also excited by the prospect of Mansfield challenging for promotion and being part of it.

“I just wanted to come and really be involved in something where I’m going to get game-time and be in a successful team and a successful environment as well, like I was last year,” he said.

“The manager, the club, the fans and the players have got high ambitions for the season and I wanted to come and be a part of that.”

On his goalscoring talents, he added: “I think when the ball’s in and amongst the box, that’s when I’m at my best, that’s when I come alive.

“I never really set a number of goals I want to score or anything like that in any season.

“I just want to play as much as I can. If I play week-in-week-out, I like to think the goals will really start to flow.”

“I just want to score as many goals as possible. I want to be in and around the box scoring goals. I like to try and link up the play whenever I can and try and make intelligent runs as well.”

He added: “I like to think that if the ball comes my way and I’m in and around the box, I can get a good finish and work well off both feet. Hopefully there are plenty of goals to come while I’m here.

“I don’t think about things too much when it’s in and around the box – if the ball’s there to be hit, I’ll hit it or I’ll try and place it in.”