New Stags U21s kick off their season at Rotherham

The brand new Mansfield Town U21s side make their bow this afternoon with their opening Central League opening game at Rotherham United kicking off at 2pm.

With Mike Whitlow in charge, the U21s are a new string to the Stags’ bow this season, allowing further development of young players at the club.

With the side being entered into the main reserves league it will also give first team boss Adam Murray chance to get minutes for his squad players who need them or who are coming back from injury.

“It’ll be a tough league but it’ll be one that we’ll try and get people minutes in as well,” said Murray.

“So some of the first team boys that haven’t played will get minutes in it, and it’ll just keep everyone ticking over and bridge the gap from the youth team to the first team.

“The infrastructure over the last two years has come on leaps and bounds.

“I think we’re actually a ‘proper’ football club now, as I see it. And adding in the U21s/reserve team is just another tick in the box and it makes us a more all-rounded football club. “I think off the pitch and on the pitch at the minute, we’re in a fantastic place and it’s a good time to be involved with Mansfield Town.”

Former Leicester City defender Whitlow, who had success running Burton Albion’s U21s, and head of recruitment Scott Rickards have put together an U21s squad, but today’s squad will include first team and possibly youth team players too.

The match will take place at Parkgate FC’s Roundwood Pavillion ground in Rotherham (S62 6LA) and entry is free with team sheets available to buy on entry.