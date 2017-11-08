New faces for Stags in January fine-tune?

Steve Evans said a couple of players may come in and a couple go out as he fine-tunes his promotion-chasing Mansfield Town squad in January.

“I’m at a game tonight and we’re starting to get into that situation where we are looking to see if there is maybe a player or two out there who could help us on our way in January,” he said.

“We have a good squad here with some quality players. It’s taking time to bed, which was always expected.

“It will take until January/February when we will be strong.

“But there are a couple of areas that if the right players become available then we’ll strengthen.

“The chances are one or two will go out the building and one or two come in.”

He concluded: “It will be fine-tuning ready for the most important part of the season.

“What happens in this part of the season is vital. Every point is vital, but not as vital as when you get into February.”