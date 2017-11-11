Murray joins Cox at Guiseley

Adam Murray has joined fellow ex-Stags boss Paul Cox as his assistant at National League Guiseley.

That means Stags fans could see two of their former managers back at the club in the FA Cup round two if they beat Accrington Stanley in their first round replay on Tuesday.

Murray, 36, was previously Cox’s number two at Mansfield and recently quit as manager of Boston United after 10-months in charge.

Murray and Cox had a famous fall-out at Mansfield where Murray was exiled on loan to non-League neighbours Rainworth MW.

But the pair buried the hatchet and worked together again with Murray taking over when Cox left.

Ben Marvin and Andrew Danylyszyn have also joined the backroom team at Guiseley, Marvin as first-team coach.

The Lions are currently 20th in the National League.