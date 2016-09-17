Murray happy with ‘good’ away point

Adam Murray took heart from having claimed a difficult point away from home as Mansfield Town drew 0-0 at Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Both sides created several openings during the game but neither was able to break the other down as the match ended in a stalemate.

And Murray felt satisfied with his team’s efforts overall.

He said: “I thought we were a bit disjointed in the first-half but we tweaked things a bit in the second and, as with any point away from home, this was a good one for us.

“There has been lots going on off the pitch that the lads have been distracted by but we drew a line under that last night and focused on the football today.

“I still don’t think we’ve found our feet fully yet but despite that we’re still in the top ten which isn’t bad going.”

Murray admitted that the news about Adam Chapman leaving the club and also striker Matt Green having not been his usual safe in recent weeks had been a distraction for his squad, but that he now hopes things will settle down.

He added: “Greeny admitted that being linked to other clubs unsettled him a bit and he’s not been at his best, but I’m hopeful we can put that behind us now and I’m also hopeful he’ll be signing a new contract with us in due course as that will be a big boost. When Greeny plays well he’s a massive asset.”