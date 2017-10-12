Matter now closed says Stags boss after fall-out with fans

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans is hoping the fall-out with a small section of supporters after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Colchester has now been put to bed.

Some fans booed and chanted ‘what a load of rubbish’ after a game in which Stags created the better chances and Evans was then under fire himself for defending his players against the abuse.

However, he said the matter was now closed and he and his players will continue to go over and thank supporters after games.

“I didn’t think they had played badly which is why I said it at the time,” he explained.

“Our job is to go out and produce performances and results for, ultimately, the supporters. They are the lifeblood of the club.

“I just made the comments because I saw some lads hurting. They probably put more into that game than when we beat Notts County.

“My point to the supporters was – you are hurting guys, but we are hurting too.

“The players were hurting. If you kick someone and they go down, do you kick them again?

“Supporters are always entitled to give an opinion. I just thought it was wrong on that particular day as I had watched my players give so much in that second half.

“It’s the end of the matter and we will applaud our supporters tomorrow and after every game we play as long as I am manager.”

Evans continued: “It is my job to represent this football club and stand up for it. I am always going to stand up in front of my players.

“What we say privately in the dressing room may be something different when it comes to performance individually and collectively.

“But the minutes your unit in the dressing room is broken and players don’t think their manager is in front of them, then that’s a problem and why some managers fail.

“I think the large majority of supporters clapped. But there were some individuals that made it known that they were unhappy. But I watched some young players almost in tears as they knew they’d had a right go second half.”