Matt Green marks 30th birthday with Stags’ winning goal

Mansfield Town striker Matt Green marked his 30th birthday with the winning goal at Blackpool in the 30th minute and said it was the best present he could have had.

Green, whose two goals in three days have taken him to 11 for the season, also had praise for new strike partner Yoann Arquin who made his debut for the club and set up the deflected winner for Green.

“Age is nothing but a number, but I have hit that point. I still feel good and still have loads of energy,” smiled Green.

“I am still fit and managing to knock in the odd goal. I had a bit of luck today, but I will take that.

“The most important thing was it was a great performance from everyone.

“We had to dig in. Two games in three days is really unforgiving on the body, but the gaffer said no excuses for that – we are here to take the points. So I think we dug in and gave a performance he was happy with.”

On the goal, he added: “That’s my job. Obviously ideally I’d like to score every game, but I perform in fits and starts like most strikers. Hopefully this could be a run now and I keep doing that for the team.

“I will take that (the winning goal) over every birthday present and Christmas present, though it was great to spend it with my family and close friends.

“I might be able to have a beer now, I don’t know, I’ll have to ask the gaffer first.

“It’s been a tough Christmas period and I am glad to see the back of it. To take four points from two big clubs shows we are in the process of hopefully moving forward now.”

On strike partner Arquin, Green said: “He is a class act as you could see.

“He is 6ft 2ins and a big strong lad with good feet, but you’ve got Patrick Hoban there and Danny Rose came on as well, so the squad is looking a lot stronger now.

“Yoann has come in and he’s not played for a while, but you could see the quality of the boy and it was a pleasure playing with him today.

“It’s been a good start and, with the effort of the lads these last few days and not having much of a Christmas and New Year, it’s a small sacrifice if we get the points we deserve.”