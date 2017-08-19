MATCH REPORT: Stanley jinx goes on for Stags as Kee wins it

Have your say

Mansfield Town were beaten 2-1 at ‘bogey club’ Accrington Stanley thanks to a 91st-minute winner from former Stgs loanee striker Billy Kee.

Just when it looked like the Stags were set to preserved their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two record after three games, Kee - potentially in trouble with the police after it was revealed that he had been being charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent - bundled home at the far post as a host of players charged in to meet Seam McConville’s deep cross.

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield - Mansfield players observe a minutes silence - Pic By James Williamson

The Stags had been punished after too many chances went begging against John Coleman’s battlers.

It was an end-to-end opening 45 minutes at the Wham Stadium.

The Stags enjoyed the better of the opening 10 minutes, before then falling behind against the run of play.

Lee Angol and Paul Anderson had both gone close before Stanley broke the deadlock.

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield - Referee Darren Bond has words with Lee Angol of Mansfield Town - Pic By James Williamson

Kayden Jackson struck for the hosts, leaving Krystian Pearce trailing in his wake before beating Conrad Logan from an acute angle.

The Stags rallied well, however.

Jordan Clark almost levelled when his well-struck effort was confidently saved by Aaron Chapman.

The visitors did equalise in the 25th minute when ‘keeper Chapman spilled Danny Rose’s clipped cross, leaving Angol to tap home joyfully into an empty net.

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield - Lee Angol of Mansfield Town celebrates his goal - Pic By James Williamson

After that the Stags looked the more likely to go ahead before the interval.

Zander Diamond planted a couple of headers narrowly wide, while Paul Digby fluffed a great chance.

The central midfielder charged into the Stanley box before scuffing a shot wide from 15 yards.

There appeared to be urgency shown by the Stags in the opening stages of the second period.

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield - Lee Angol spins round to an empty net - Pic By James Williamson

On the front foot from the start, CJ Hamilton and Angol both saw shots blocked.

Hayden White was also denied by the Stanley rearguard.

The hosts finally clawed themselves back into the game, and centre-back Mark Hughes nodded narrowly over the top.

Diamond was then forced to hack a Sean McConville effort off the line as Stanley now pressed for a second goal, which they dramatically grabbed in stoppage time.

It is now 11 years and 12 games since Stags beat Accrington in the league so the hoodoo goes on.

ACCRINGTON: Chapman, Hughes, Donacien, Richards-Everton, Nolan, Clark, Jackson, McConville, Beckles, Kee, Conneely. SUBS NOT USED: Brown, Edwards, McLeod, Jorgensen, Sykes, Dallison, Ogle.

STAGS: Logan, White, Diamond ©, Pearce, Benning, Digby, Atkinson, Anderson, Hamilton (Sterling-James 74), Rose (Spencer 77), Angol (Mellis 86). SUBS NOT USED: Olejnik (GK), Bennett, Mirfin, Byrom.

REFEREE: Darren Bond of Lancashire.

ATTENDANCE: 1,645 (481 away).