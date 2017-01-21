MATCH REPORT: Stags hit back to win in style at Cambridge

Mansfield Town extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions after coming from behind to win 3-1 at play-off chasing Cambridge United this afternoon.

The Stags have waited since 2013 in the Blue Square Premier League to get bragging rights over the U’s.

Mansfield Town's Rhys Bennett heads for goal - Pic by Chris Holloway

Shaquile Coulthirst wrapped it up on his debut after Krystian Pearce handed the Stags the lead after the break.

In the first half Leon Legge’s own goal levelled proceedings for the visitors after George Maris opened the scoring.

Loanee Coulthirst was handed his debut by manager Steve Evans, whilst striker Danny Rose returned to the starting line-up, Matt Green and Yoann Arquin dropping to the bench.

The visitors had huge shouts for an early penalty turned away as Rose was tumbled over in the box.

Mansfield Town's CJ Hamilton in action - Pic by Chris Holloway

Coulthirst had an early chance to show parent club Peterborough United what they are missing, only to misconnect with his volley.

Against the run of play the hosts got an early breakthrough in the eighth minute.

Hayden White was outleapt by Maris, who headed home Piero Mingoia’s pinpoint cross.

The Stags pushed for a quick response, but failed to break down the U’s - who were content with their one-goal lead.

However, with just a couple of minutes left of the first period the visitors restored parity in fortunate fashion as defender Rhys Bennett saw his glancing header turned into the U’s net by former Brentford man Legge.

The quiet second half heralded into life as the Stags took the lead just before the hour.

Pearce met Joel Byrom’s corner and hammered his header into the ground as it flew into the roof of the net.

With 18 minutes left debutant Coulthirst secured all three points with an easy tap in.

Shot stopped Will Norris pulled off a top save to deny White, with Coulthirst on hand to pick up the scraps.

CAMBRIDGE: Norris, Davies, Legge, Roberts, Carroll, Dunne, Clark (Lewis, 72), Mingoia, Berry, Maris (McDonagh, 61), Ikpeazu. Subs not used: Gregory, Adams, Wharton, Lewis, Newton, Williamson.

STAGS: Kean, White, Pearce, Bennett, Benning, Whiteman (Baxendale, 90+2), Byrom, Collins, Hamilton, D. Rose (Thomas, 71), Coulthirst (Hoban, 89). Subs not used: Shearer, Arquin, Hemmings, Green.

REFEREE: Gavin Ward of Surrey.

ATTENDANCE: 4,211 (307 away).