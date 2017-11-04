MATCH REPORT: Shaw Lane 1 Mansfield Town 3

Mansfield overcame a spirited Shaw Lane to progress in the FA Cup.

Local lad Danny Rose netted a vital five-minute second-half brace to ensure Steve Evans’ side avoided a potential banana skin.

Krystian Pearce had earlier given the visitors the lead at the home of the Northern Premier League outfit.

Lee Bennett ensured parity at the break, before Rose ended any hopes of a huge scalp for the hosts – placed 58 places lower in the football pyramid.

Jacob Mellis had a penalty thwarted by Jon Stewart, who had a decent game despite the scoreline.

The Stags dominated possession, but it took 34 minutes to break down the Ducks.

Jacob Mellis came close to opening the scoring early on as his venomous effort was well blocked.

The deserved opener came 11 minutes before the break as Pearce found the back of the net.

It was a well-worked goal, with the Ducks found wanting from a quick free-kick.

Joel Byrom laid the ball off for Alex MacDonald, who exceptionally found Pearce to open the scoring.

But Shaw Lane hit back almost immediately to give the home fans hope.

Bennett pounced to level proceedings at the second attempt after the ball fell to him from close range.

And the resilient hosts could have been ahead at the break, had Nicky Walker’s effort not hit the post.

Moments after the restart Walker made a good save to keep Chris Hamilton’s lob.

Just after the hour the Stags had a penalty after Mellis was felled, with Stewart superbly keeping the spot kick out.

But Rose made no mistake when he headed home with less than twenty minutes remaining of the tie.

And any hopes of a famous FA Cup upset were dashed minutes later when Rose rocketed home his second with a wonderful volley.

Shaw Lane: Stewart, Austin, Lugsden, Qualter, Serrant (Whitehouse, 43), Norris, Harris, Byrne, Bennett (Reeves, 72), Walker (Abadaki, 86), Clayton.

Unused subs: Jepson, Lugsden, Chilaka, Young.

Mansfield: Logan, Anderson, Diamond, Pearce, Benning, MacDonald, Mellis (Digby, 90+5), Byrom, Hamilton, Rose (Spencer, 82), Hemmings (Atkinson, 90+2).

Unused subs: Olejnik, Bennett, Digby, Potter, Sterling-James.

Referee: Ben Toner

Attendance: Not announced