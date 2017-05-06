MATCH REPORT: No last day fairytale as Stags miss out on play-offs

Mansfield Town ended the Sky Bet League Two season in 12th place in the table after a disappointing final-day draw at managerless Crawley.

The Stags were still in with an outside chance of sneaking into the play-off places ahead of kick-off, but eventually fell four points shy of the top seven.

Mansfield Town's Ben Whiteman celebrates after scoring a second goal against Crawley Town - Photo by Chris Holloway

The noisy band of travelling Stags fans who made the long journey south to Sussex were treated to an entertaining, end-to-end opening 45 minutes.

Those away supporters were celebrating after only 12 minutes Danny Rose struck.

Joel Byrom touched the ball neatly to Rose, and he picked his spot from 15 yards as he slotted home his 10th goal of the season.

The hosts almost hit back to level minutes later, but the unmarked Jimmy Smith planted a poor header wide.

Mansfield Town's Danny Rose celebrates his opening goal - Photo by Chris Holloway

Ben Whiteman headed over the top for the Stags, before they doubled their lead midway through the opening half.

And it was Whiteman who struck superbly, firing in off a post from just outside the Crawley box.

The visitors were in cruise control at that point against Crawley, and Malvind Benning almost extended the lead when he volleyed narrowly over the top.

The hosts then halved the deficit 11 minutes before the interval.

Mansfield Town's Ben Whiteman slips past his marker nad looks to make the pass - Photo by Chris Holloway

Andre Blackman crossed the ball in for Dean Cox, who chested down expertly before poking a shot home.

Ten minutes after the restart the hosts evened it up.

This time Jordan Roberts produced a top-drawer finish as he fired home left-footed from 20 yards.

The turnaround was almost completed in the 64th minute when Whiteman was forced to hack Smith’s effort of the Stags’ goal-line.

The hosts were looking the more likely to strike again as the game entered the final 20 minutes.

James Collins lashed in a super shot which Jake Kean was forced to save well.

The same player thumped a shot against the post with seven minutes left.

CRAWLEY: Morris, Young, Connolly (Yorwerth, 70), McNerney, Blackman, Djalo (Harrold, 90), Smith, Boldewijn, Cox (Clifford, 89), Collins, Roberts. Subs not used: Mersin, Bawling, Tajbakhsh, Lelan.

STAGS: Kean, White (Taft, 71), Pearce, Bennett, Benning, Whiteman, Byrom, Potter (Coulthirst, 66), MacDonald, Rose (Hamilton, 75), Green. Subs not used: Lee Collins, Jensen, McGuire, Lewis Collins.

REFEREE: Carl Boyeson of East Yorkshire.

ATTENDANCE: 2,635 (387 away).

CHAD STAGS MAN OF THE MATCH: Ben Whiteman.