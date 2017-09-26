MATCH REPORT: Evans sent to stands as Stags crash to Robins

Mansfield Town Steve Evans was sent to the stands as his side lost their first game in six, crashing 3-0 at Cheltenham Town tonight.

The Stags have been hard to beat so far this season, but goals from Brian Graham, Joe Morrel and Joe Wright handed them only their second League Two loss of the season.

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Cheltenham nearly grab the lead but their chance bounces off the post - Pic By James Williamson

That dropped them to eighth, two points off the play-offs on a night when they had hopes to break into the top three.

Evans had a number of run-ins with the officials and it all boiled over after referee Brett Huxstable allowed play to continue after Omari Sterling-James was felled in the build-up to the second goal.

Evans named a much-changed side to the one who beat Cambridge United at the weekend with five players coming into the starting line-up.

The Stags rued their missed chances before the break.

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Steve Evans argues with referee Brett Huxtable - Pic By James Williamson

Lee Angol had a great chance early on with Scott Flinders tipping his effort past the post after Mellis counter-attacked with a surging 50-plus yard run.

Mellis was a great source of creativity going forward for the visitors, with Rose unable to hit the target.

The Robins almost had the opener two minutes before half-time as Daniel O’Shaughnessy headed Kevin Dawson’s whipped in free-kick against the post, with Grimes’ rebound ruled out for offside.

But the rampant Robins took just six minutes to get on the board after the interval.

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Conrad Logan claws away a goal bound effort - Pic By James Williamson

It was another delightful Dawson delivery with Conrad Logan unable to do anything about Graham’s pin-point header.

The Stags had to weather a storm after the hour mark.

Logan was forced into a mind-blowing one-handed stop to deny Joe Morrell after the visitor’s defence was torn apart - with David Mirfin on hand to mop up the scraps on the line.

Moments later Harry Pell left the post rattling with an exceptional half volley from outside the box after controlling the ball on his chest.

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Cheltenham have a goal ruled out for offside - Pic By James Williamson

Twenty minutes from time Morrell sealed the points with a well-taken finish with the visitors incensed after Sterling-James was brought down in the build up.

And substitute Wright added salt to the wounds with a third late on.

CHELTENHAM: Flinders, Winchester, Moore, Grimes, O’Shaughnessy, Pell, Storer, Morrell, Dawson (Hinds, 87), Graham (Wright, 79), Eisa (Sellars, 87). Subs not used: Flatt, Atangana, Boyle, Davey.

STAGS: Logan, Bennett, Pearce, Mirfin, Hunt, Atkinson, Mellis, Digby (Butcher, 58), Anderson (MacDonald, 58), Rose, Angol (Sterling-James, 68). Subs not used: Olejnik, Spencer, Potter, Hemmings.

REFEREE: Brett Huxtable of Devon.

ATTENDANCE: 2,480 (204 away).