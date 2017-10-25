Match gallery: Mansfield Town beat Notts County . . . AGAIN

Mansfield Town made it two derby wins over Notts County in less than a month as a CJ Hamilton goal earned a 2-1 win at Meadow Lane in the second Checkatrade Trophy group game tonight.

It was no more than the Stags deserved as they dominated the game, had what looked like a goal ruled out and hit the woodwork with County’s equaliser being steeped in controversy.

Notts County vs Mansfield Town - Lee Angol of Mansfield Town celebrates his goal - Pic By James Williamson

Match photographer James Williamson captured the drama with this match gallery.