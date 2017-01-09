Match gallery: Mansfield Town 3 Crewe 0

Mansfield Town finally saw off plucky strugglers Crewe Alexandra by a 3-0 scoreline at the One Call Stadium.

New boy Yoann Arquin gave Stags the perfect start with a fifth minute goal, and when Ben Whiteman made it 2-0 just after half-time it seemed likely a side with just two wins in 20 games might wilt.

Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexander. New signing Yoann Arquin turns away to celebrate Stags' first half goal.

Instead they threw everything at it with a gutsy display and caused scares, but Mansfield held firm with Kyle Howkins immaculate in the centre.

Rhys Bennett, who had missed two earlier chances, then finally made the points safe with six minutes to go with the third.

