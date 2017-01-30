Match gallery: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 0

Two goals inside eight minutes early in the second half eased Mansfield Town to a comfortable 2-0 home victory over strugglers Leyton Orient today.

Home keeper Jake Kean had nothing to do against an unambitious Orient who were trying to stave off a fourth defeat in a row.

Mansfield Town v Leyton Orient. Shaquile Coulthirst keeps the ball alive in the first half.

But once Ben Whiteman crowned a great afternoon’s work with a thunderous strike from outside the box on 48 minutes, it was all but over.

Shaq Coulthirst then struck a post before Danny Rose tucked away Whiteman’s low ball across goal.

Analysis: Stags show play-off qualities



Once again most things went through the industrious Joel Byrom and the back four enjoyed another clean sheet, despite Krystian Pearce appearing unwell and twice having to leave the field, but powering on for the cause.

The visitors’ afternoon of misery was complete when they had Paul McCallum stretchered off in stoppage time at the end.

