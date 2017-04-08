Match gallery: Doncaster Rovers 1 Mansfield Town 0

Tommy Rowe’s second half goal saw Mansfield Town fall to a 1-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

The goal confirmed promotion for Darren Ferguson’s men, while Mansfield remain four points outside the play-off places.

Mansfield Town's Rhys Bennett in action - Photo by Chris Holloway

Stags had frustrated Rovers for large parts of the match with Jake Kean pulling off a number of key saves.

Mansfield were also left fuming after they did not get a late penalty awarded after Alfie Potter went down in the box.

