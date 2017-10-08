Match gallery: Colchester United 2 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town’s 15-year wait for a win against Colchester United went on after a 2-0 away defeat.

The Stags last win against the U’s came way back in 2002, seven meetings ago.

Colchester United vs Mansfield Town - Omari Sterling-James and Will Atkinson of Mansfield Town after Colchester take the lead - Pic By James Williamson

A five-minute first-half burst from Sean Murray and Mikhael Mandron condemned the Stags to only their second league defeat in their last nine.

The Stags ended Notts County’s impressive nine-game unbeaten run last weekend, but failed to back it up at the Weston Homes Community Stadium.

