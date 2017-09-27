MATCH GALLERY: Cheltenham Town 3 Mansfield Town 0

Here is a slideshow of the action from Mansfield Town's 3-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town last night.
The Stags headed south in good form on a six-match unbeaten run.
But, after failing to take chances in the first half, Steve Evans' men were well beaten in the end on a night when the manager was sent to the stands after clashing with the referee.
Photographer James Williamson captured the best of the action here.
