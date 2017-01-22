Match gallery: Cambridge United 1 Mansfield Town 3

Mansfield Town extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions after coming from behind to win 3-1 at play-off chasing Cambridge United this afternoon.

The Stags have waited since 2013 in the Blue Square Premier League to get bragging rights over the U’s.

The players celebrate Shaquile Coulthirst goal- Pic by Chris Holloway

Shaquile Coulthirst wrapped it up on his debut after Krystian Pearce handed the Stags the lead after the break. In the first half Leon Legge’s own goal levelled proceedings for the visitors after George Maris opened the scoring.

