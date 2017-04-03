MATCH ACTION SLIDESHOW: Stags v Exeter City

Losing 2-1 at home to play-off rivals Exeter City to a controversial 97th minute penalty was a bitter pill for Mansfield Town to swallow on Saturday.

Stags had led until the 84th minute, but never-say-die Exeter turned the game on its head at the death, though the penalty row continues to rage on - did Reuben Reid dive?

Mansfield Town v Exeter. Danny Rose misses out in the first half.

Click HERE to read the match report

Click HERE to read Steve Evans’ comments

Click HERE to read Reuben Reid’s retort to Evans accusing him of cheating

Here is a selection of match action photographs by Anne Shelley on a game that was a grea advert for League Two football.