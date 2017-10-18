MATCH ACTION: Barnet v Stags photo gallery

Shaq Coulthirst made his comeback from injury to deny his former club all three points with a late equaliser for Barnet in last night’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town.

Coulthirst struck on 85 minutes for the Bees after loanee Kane Hemmings had finally opened his account for the Stags to put them in charge.

Barnet vs Mansfield Town - Danny Rose of Mansfield Town battles in the air with Charlie Clough of Barnet - Pic By James Williamson

READ THE MATCH REPORT



READ STEVE EVANS’ VIEWS ON THE GAME



Here are a selection of pictures by James Williamson of the best of the action at the Hive.