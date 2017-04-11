Mansfield waiting on White

Mansfield Town are hoping defender Hayden White will return for their tough Easter programme.

The powerful loanee right back missed out on the last two games with a hamstring strain and remains on the treatment table.

Boss Steve Evans had been hopeful White would be back for last Saturday’s game at Doncaster but said: “He had no chance when we looked at him on Friday.

“He may have a chance for this Friday or Monday – that’s down to the medical team.

“Would he have made a big difference to us at Doncaster? Yes he would, especially in the first half when we were getting in great areas on the pitch in the right back position pushing on.

“Hayden we know is an attacking right back who gives defences and midfield players a problem when he runs at them.

“So he has been more of a big loss to us than people imagine.”

The manager added: “It would be good if we could see him back over Easter. He has a chance for Good Friday.

“If he wasn’t but we took four out of six points and you said he’d be 100 per cent for Stevenage, which he will be, then we’d grab that too.”