Mansfield turn down bid for player, but two could still leave tomorrow

Mansfield Town have turned down a cash offer for one of their first team players ahead of tomorrow’s transfer window closing.

But two senior fringe players may still yet go out on loan before the 11pm deadline depending on who comes in.

Manager Steve Evans was delighted not to be pressured into selling one of his players, saying: “The chairman must take great credit.

“I received a call yesterday out the blue offering a reasonable amount of money for one of our players.

“I am not going to say who it is as the call was made in a reasonable and very professional manner.

“They wanted it to be manager to manager and chairman to chairman if accepted.

“But it’s wonderful when you speak to John Radford and he says do you want to sell him? No I don’t. So tell them no.

“That’s great as we’ve all been around League Two when those offers come in and you have to accept them for the cashflow management of the football club.”

He continued: “You don’t necessarily need the money but you need the cashflow.

“The nice thing from our point of view is we have issues like every football club has, but we have no issues when it comes to managing the cash at the club because of the chairman and the CEO.”

However, a couple of fringe players have been offered the chance to go out and get more regular senior football if Stags can get replacements sorted in time.

“We have offered one or two players the opportunity to move on,” said Evans.

“That is based on game time and how we see things going forward, based of course on a similar chain that we get who we want in.

“I have told those lads to go away and think about it and I will speak to them at the end of the day.

“As I said to them, we are a football club with a chairman and chief executive that prides itself on treating people properly. They are not just footballers, they are people and someone’s sons or husbands.

“So we have to treat them properly. We have given them an option saying there may be a lack of game time here so do you want to consider something else.

“They have gone away to speak to their loved ones, those closest to them or their advisers and will come back with answers.

“If it’s yes then we will see what can happen. If it’s no and they are in the building then we still trust them. They are in the group and they are good players.”