Mansfield Town to decide on future of loan trio

Mansfield Town loan trio Alex Iacovitti, Kyle Howkins and Oscar Gobern will find out if new boss Steve Evans wants to keep them at the club this weekend.

Evans has promised changes with three new players already signed and under wraps and he said today he would be bringing in loan players of his own.

He said he would let the current three know their futures face to face before announcing them publicly, but hinted not all would be staying.

“There will be some loan players coming in,” said Evans.

“Decisions have been made, but in fairness to the boys they will have those conversations when we come out of Blackpool.

“They have to be told first – there will be a mixture in there. But we have to let them know the news first.”