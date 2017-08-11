Mansfield Town squad players told to be patient

As Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans began to select his third team of the season to face Forest Green tomorrow, he told players not involved so far to be patient and their time will come.

“We have good competition in all areas of the pitch and some of the lads on the bench are unfortunate to have not yet had any game time,” he said.

“Their time will come soon as it’s a squad game these days, not a chosen 13/14 players – that’s not part of modern day football.

“We had limited options last season. Now we have good options in every department and no one is guaranteed a place. That’s the way you have to be.”

