Mansfield Town sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans has signed Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder will join up with his new team-mates for the trip to Blackpool on Monday.

Whiteman came up through the youth ranks with Manchester United before being released at the age of 18.

The midfielder has played five times this season under new Blades’ boss Chris Wilder, including the Blades’ 6-0 thrashing of Leyton Orient in the Emirates FA Cup in November.

Manager Steve Evans told the club’s official website, www.mansfieldtown.net, he is pleased to have secured the versatile player’s signature.

He siad “Ben Whiteman is a young midfield player who is a box-to-box type player with great energy.

He can play anywhere from the right-side to the left-side, centre-midfield and also play right-back.

“His versatility has probably been a hindrance at Sheffield United because he’s not been able to nail down a position.

“The kid was presented with several options in League Two but I spent a long time on the telephone to him and young Ben will be part of the group travelling to Blackpool tomorrow.”