Mansfield Town’s matchday programme is League Two’s best

Mansfield Town’s official programme ‘The Stag’ has scooped the award for best match programme in Sky Bet League Two by Sports Trader Magazine.

Leicester City, Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers claimed the winners’ crown in their respective divisions.

Boasting 80 pages, The Stag is packed with topical and historical features, as well as in-depth analysis on the day’s opponents.

Priced at just £3, it also includes a pull-out poster of a Stags’ first team player.

In its critique, Sports Trader wrote: “A very well thought out front cover which differs from normal photos that are displayed on most programmes.

“Lovely colourful pull out double sided poster... even the adverts are useful to the matchday football fan... industrial supplies, Duran Duran tribute act at the ground etc.

“Lots for the fan to get his teeth into, very bright photos too.”

The Stag’s editor Mark Stevenson said: “This award is recognition of a publication which is widely regarded as the club’s best ever programme.

“My thanks are extended to all of our contributors, my deputy editor Matthew Joule and photographer Chris Holloway, who are the cornerstones of a fine production.”