Mansfield Town into third round of FA Youth Cup

A goal by Irywah Gooden sent Mansfield Town’s youngsters into the third round of the prestigious FA Youth Cup as they beat Rotherham United 1-0 at the New York Stadium on Wednesday night.

John Dempster’s youngsters will now take on Premier League Crystal Palace at home in round three and Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans said: “I was absolutely delighted and I have already sent my congratulations to the boys and John Dempster and his staff.

“It was a fantastic performance with backs to the wall second half – I watched good extended highlights of it.

“The New York Stadium is a special place to go and play football – it’s a stunning stadium for the level they play their trade – and those lads went there and performed on a good stage.

“Now we can look forward to seeing them play against Premier League opposition.”

Evans added: “We want youth players to come through to our first team. That’s why these structures are put in place.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re 17 or 37 if you’re good enough you’ll find a way into our first team.”